The city of Crossville is reopening its playgrounds and will open the Garrison Park splash pad Friday under new guidelines from the state for large venues and attractions.
The guidelines, announced earlier this week, also pave the way for amusement parks, sporting event venues, roller skating rinks, museums and theaters to reopen with enhanced sanitation, use of personal protective equipment and social distancing.
Wednesday, the stare reported 18,532 cases of COVID-19, up 154 from Tuesday. However, 814 more people were listed as recovered, bringing the total number of recovered patients 11,783, with 309 deaths and 1,515 people hospitalized since the pandemic began.
Cumberland County has reported 94 positive cases. Of those, 65 people have recovered ,and the county has reported one death due to the virus.
Testing remains a key component of the state’s reopening strategy, with 354,013 people tested in Tennessee. In Cumberland County, 3,086 people have been tested. Testing is available Monday-Friday at the Cumberland County Health Department, 1503 S. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The city of Crossville reported it will open recreation facilities at its parks, with playgrounds, basketball courts and the splash pad open, starting Friday.
Centennial Park and Meadow Park Lake will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Garrison Park Splash Pad will be open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. Splash pad opening is weather dependent.
The city asks everyone to consider their risk for the virus before visiting a park. Anyone who has had a fever in the past 48 hours; who is experiencing cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has been in close contact with someone with the COVID-19 virus in the past 14 days should not use the recreation facilities.
Park patrons should maintain social distancing with anyone who is not in their immediate family. Adult supervision is required for anyone under 16 years old using playground facilities or the splash pad.
Ballpark activities will be limited at this time. Only one team may use a field at a time for practice.
Consider bringing a lawn chair to parks as seating is limited. Wearing masks is also encouraged to protect others and allow the facilities to continue to be open to the public.
