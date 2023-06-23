Due to inclement weather, the Dixie Youth Baseball 8U All-Star district tournament has been moved back a few days. The annual event is being held at Centennial Park in Crossville.
As of press time, the Crossville All-Stars are still in the hunt for the title and a berth in next month’s state tournament.
Crossville is 2-1 in the tournament and scheduled to face Rockwood in the championship game of the loser’s bracket June 22.
The tournament’s championship game is set for June 23.
“We’ve had a good tournament. The most exciting thing about this team is how they don’t quit,” said Crossville coach Daniel Owens. “They want to win.”
The tournament opened on a high note for Crossville as they came from a five-run deficit to claim a 10-9 victory over Rockwood.
Owens said it may have be his team’s most complete game.
Crossville followed that up with another thrilling win in a 15-12 victory over Oakdale.
“The game was very similar to the Rockwood game,” Owens said. “Some of the parents started calling us the ‘Cardiac Kids.’ We started out in front like we did before and then we had some bad innings in the middle. We were down 12-5 going into the fifth.
“I told the guys it only takes one big inning for us to get right back in the game and we turned around and scored 10 runs to make it 15-12. Then, all we needed was three outs and we win.”
However, Crossville stumbled in the third game of the tournament, dropping a 13-0 decision to Kingston.
“We lost to a really good Kingston team that impressed me with the way they came out and played defense, and hit the ball,” Owens said.
“They held us scoreless and that says a lot because we can hit the ball. I think one of our coaches said we had only one player strike out, so we did put the ball in play. Kingston made the catches it needed. They got to the pop-ups and, honestly, we hit it right at people a lot, too.
“They put up 10 runs on us in the first two innings, and it wasn’t about bad defense. They were just hitting it really hard, hitting it to the outfield, and no one was there.”
Owens said his squad is anxious to jump right back in the fray and get on the field.
“The kids were upset that we lost,” Owens said.
