Both the Stone Memorial Panthers and Cumberland County Jet boys basketball teams picked up big wins in the SMHS Christmas Classic on Friday and Saturday.
Both teams defeated Fairley High School out of Memphis.
SMHS picked up the first win on Friday, 83-25, followed by the Jets winning their Saturday afternoon contest, 79-41.
Friday’s contest was never in question as the Panthers pushed out to a 29-4 lead in the first quarter en route to their victory.
Senior guard Dylan Whittenburg led SMHS in scoring with 15 points on 5-7 shooting in 16 minutes of action.
Cade Capps and Conner Bowman each hit double figures as well. Capps posted 12 points along with 11 from Bowman.
Stone Memorial (83): Dylan Whittenburg 15, Cade Capps 12, Conner Bowman 11, Brady Lane 9, PJ Barnes 9, Preston Mayberry 8, Matthew Bilbrey 7, Rayce Boston 6, Blake Holt 3, Jordan Manis 3
Cumberland County’s Saturday win came in similar fashion as the Jets never trailed en route to a 79-41 win.
Cumberland County (79): Kole Torres 20, Jackson Inman 19, Carson Conatser 16, Reece Crockett 6, Devin Lane 5, Braeden Woodard 3, Jaxon Reed 2, Ace Hawkins 2, Ethan Dixon 2, Braden Templeton 2, Braylon Burnett 1, Nolen Carter 1
