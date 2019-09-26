Crossville’s Greg Wyatt recently showed his skills on the golf course, placing second in the Foothills Invitational at Green Meadow Country Club.
Wyatt, a Class A PGA member, teaches golf and fits students for equipment at the Golf Capital Learning at 200 Netherton Lane.
There was not a cloud in the sky on day one as players tried to beat the scorching heat. Mike Vance and Kevin Snell got off to an early lead in the Overall Regular Division, each firing a 5-under 67.
Their rounds were wildly different with Vance getting off to a slow start by bogeying two of the first three holes and Snell being steady the whole round. Vance shook off those early bogies and made 7 birdies while Snell played bogey-free golf with 5 birdies.
Wyatt, PGA, Casey Flenniken, PGA, Ryan Botts, and Michael Bradshaw (a) trailed by one after the first Round by each shooting a 68.
Day two was another hot day and provided some drama at the end. Mike Vance and Kevin Snell teed off tied for the lead with several others chasing close behind.
Vance would match the heat early by getting off to a hot start with 4 birdies in a row on holes 2-5. He stumbled a bit on the back-9 with two bogies to bring Wyatt and Michael Bradshaw (a) back into contention.
Vance came to the 18th tee tied with Wyatt and Bradshaw at 8-under. He went on to birdie the tough Par-4 18th hole to give him the win. Snell would shoot an uncharacteristic 79 to fall out of contention.
There were several Divisions that earned money in the Foothills Invitational.
The True Temper Professional Skins game had five winners on Day one. Ryan Botts had two skins while Braxton Hunter, PGA, Wyatt, PGA, Kevin Snell each had one.
There were three skins awarded on Day 2. Wyatt, PGA would win two and Scott Masters, PGA won one.
