College basketball fans in Cumberland County will have an extra reason to watch March Madness this year as Crossville native Tessa Miller and the No. 12 Belmont Bruins take on No. 5 Oregon Saturday at 4:30 CDT in Knoxville.
“It’s a feeling you can’t really describe,” Miller said. “Ever since I was a little girl, it’s been a dream to play in college and even more on the biggest stage in basketball. We’re blessed to be able to go, and it’s really exciting.”
A freshman at Belmont, Miller played four years of high school basketball at Stone Memorial.
“Crossville has been amazing,” she said on support during the season. “I’ve had people come to Nashville to see us play. I couldn’t be more thankful for such a supportive community.”
Coaching her at SMHS was Mike Buck, who famously led the No. 13-seeded Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in an upset of No. 4 seed Florida State in 1989. Buck shot a perfect 7-7 from the field and 6-6 from the free-throw line to lead MTSU in the win.
Miller has appeared in all 29 of Belmont’s games and averages 6.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 58% from the field.
“My role here is to bring energy on both sides,” Miller said. “I like to set a lot of screens and get my teammates open.”
Belmont defeated Tennessee Tech 51-29 in the Ohio Valley Conference championship game on March 5 to earn their berth in the NCAA tournament.
“Tech is who we wanted to play in the championship,” Miller said. “We split with them in the season, and they’re a fun team to play. Emotions were high in that game. After halftime, we came out and asserted our dominance. We knew what we were playing for.”
The Bruins are currently 22-7 overall while Oregon enters at 21-11.
“We’re playing our best basketball right now,” Miller said. “Our team chemistry has gotten a lot better as the season goes on.”
Projections had Belmont traveling across the country, but fate would keep them in Tennessee and the Knoxville sub-regional.
“We thought we were going to Arizona or Oklahoma, so Knoxville was a huge change,” Miller said. “We’re playing a really high-quality opponent in Oregon. It’s so awesome to play teams like that.”
Belmont is no stranger to March Madness success. Last season, Belmont defeated Gonzaga 64-59 in the opening round, also a 12-versus-5 matchup.
“Last year proved we’re not here just because we can win our conference,” Miller said. “We’re here to compete with anyone.”
