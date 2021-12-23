Just nine games into her inaugural collegiate season, forward Tessa Miller is making an immediate impact. The Crossville native and Stone Memorial graduate can add her first NCAA Division I women’s basketball accolade to her résumé as she has been chosen as Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday morning.
“It’s awesome to receive an honor like that,” said Miller. “I’m still trying to work my way into the team and system. I have great teammates around me, and we’ve really been clicking in practice. It’s made it a lot easier, and it’s starting to show in games.”
Miller’s post presence was undeniable in the Bruins’ home battle with the Southeastern Conference’s Auburn University last Wednesday night. The 6-foot-2 inch Stone Memorial High School product scored a career-high 12 points on 5-6 shooting against the visiting Tigers inside the Curb Event Center.
Leading all Belmont scorers in 22 minutes off the bench, Miller grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds for her first collegiate double-double.
Tying her career high in assists (3), Miller recorded a block and went 2-for-2 at the foul line. She reached her career high in scoring in the first quarter alone with eight points, six of which came in succession on three consecutive layups.
Miller’s role with the team has grown throughout the first half of her freshman campaign.
“At the beginning of the season, coach Bart (Brooks) told us we all have roles, but those are able to change throughout the season,” she said. “The biggest thing in the Auburn game for me was the screen and roll. We have really good guards, so any time I’m able to get them open, it makes the team better. About seven times out of 10, the screen’s not for me to get open; it’s to open up that guard.
“It’s coming along, and I think that was most prominent in the Auburn game.”
Miller becomes the first Bruin to be named OVC Freshman of the Week since sophomore guard Destinee Wells was selected for the weekly honor four times last season.
College basketball has been an adjustment for Miller, who played high school basketball under coach Mike Buck at Stone Memorial High School.
“It’s so much different; going into it, you don’t really know what to expect,” she said. “One of the things I took away is the pace of the game. It’s so much faster. In high school, coach Buck used to say ‘I don’t care how long you play, I just want you to play your hardest.’ In college, you’ve got to play your hardest for as long as they need you. You’ve got to do it for the team.”
Following Belmont’s bout with Auburn last week, the Bruins (4-5) had their final two non-conference games versus Middle Tennessee (Dec. 19) and Western Kentucky (Dec. 22) canceled due to COVID-19 complications. Belmont will remain on pause through Christmas and return to game action after a 15-day break from competition on Thursday, Dec. 30, when the Bruins begin conference play at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.
