Jace Dyer, a Cumberland County High School sophomore, competed in five state qualifiers across Tennessee this year.
He then competed in the state finals at Music City BMX in Nashville Sunday Oct. 6, and captured the Tennessee State Championship in his 16 Intermediate class.
The Tennessee State Championship series is sanctioned by USA BMX and consists of five multi point races where the BMX racer must race at least three of the state qualifier races and then race in the State Final event.
Dyer was awarded a No. 1 State Plate and a custom 2019 State Champion backpack. He is sponsored by M&M Racing Products and races for M&M Racing Tennessee.
