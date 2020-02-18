Stone Memorial and Cumberland County boys and girls basketball players were recently honored by their respective districts. Below are the all-district selections.

District 7AA (Cumberland County)

Girls MVP: Abby Houston

Boys MVP: Mason Wyatt

All-district selections:

Emery Baragona

Reese Dykes

Kole Torres

Girls coach of the year: Radhika Miller

District 6AAA (Stone Memorial)

All-District:

Emma Capps

Tessa Miller

Mattie Buck

Zach Boyd

Zach Street

Honorable mentions:

Annah Goss

Jack Eldridge

Hunter Wattenbarger

Will Hecker

Defensive co-players of the year: Tessa Miller & Mattie Buck

Coach of the year: Mike Buck

