Stone Memorial and Cumberland County boys and girls basketball players were recently honored by their respective districts. Below are the all-district selections.
District 7AA (Cumberland County)
Girls MVP: Abby Houston
Boys MVP: Mason Wyatt
All-district selections:
Emery Baragona
Reese Dykes
Kole Torres
Girls coach of the year: Radhika Miller
District 6AAA (Stone Memorial)
All-District:
Emma Capps
Tessa Miller
Mattie Buck
Zach Boyd
Zach Street
Honorable mentions:
Annah Goss
Jack Eldridge
Hunter Wattenbarger
Will Hecker
Defensive co-players of the year: Tessa Miller & Mattie Buck
Coach of the year: Mike Buck
