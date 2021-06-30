The summer season is in full swing, and the Crossville Parks and Recreation Department is taking advantage of the warmer weather by offering multiple events for locals and travelers alike.
“We’ve been trying to get people coming in and using our hotels and eating at our restaurants,” said Mason Fox, Crossville Leisure Services Program Manager. “But we also want to cater to our local audience.
“I feel like we’re having good activities at Meadow Park and here at Centennial Park.”
This weekend will be big for Crossville Parks and Recreation, as the July 4 holiday will be in full swing after 2020’s was affected by COVID-19.
“We’ll have our July 4 event this weekend at Centennial Park,” said Fox. “We’ll have our fireworks presented by Pyroshows. The music will be the Dan Roten Band, and the concessions will start at 5 p.m. The fireworks will start about 9 p.m.
“We’ll also have a punt, pass and kick contest for the kids, and a hit, throw and run contest,” Fox added. “We’re trying to have more activities throughout the day before the fireworks.”
Crossville will also play host to the T-Ball state tournament at Centennial Park July 16-18.
“That will be good and bring in some different people from around the state,” Fox said.
The following weekend will offer some maritime activities for those of all ages as Saturday, July 24, will see Waterfest at Meadow Park Lake.
“Waterfest will have some water activities and safety lessons,” Fox added. “We’ll take people out on the boat and go over some basic water safety. The water activities are from 3-6, and the boat rides are 3-6:30.
“From 5-8 we’ll have some live music,” Fox added. “There will also be food trucks and face painting. There also other vendor booths that set up.”
Meadow Park Lake is actively seeking vendors for Waterfest. Those interested can contact Marlene Potter at the park at 931-788-2034.
