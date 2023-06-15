Alan Dahlgren is a long-time youth sports coach in Cumberland County. He has guided many local baseball teams and says he is excited every year to put together a team to compete against the top squads in the area.
Dahlgren, along with assistant coaches Butch Lefebvre and Austin Davenport, are leading the Crossville 12U all-stars into the district tournament this week in Harriman. The tourney begins June 15 and the title game is slated for June 20.
“I think the first thing I noticed about this group is their defensive ability,” Dahlgren said. “I knew they could all hit because I had seen them during the regular season.
“It is a lot of fun to be able to put nine positions out there and see them be able to field the ball and compete. During the season, we were working with some inexperienced players. With the all-star team, the kids are experienced.”
Davenport said he noticed the team speed. He said there is quickness and speed up and down the roster. That, he said, should be one of Crossville’s biggest assets.
“A couple of practices ago, I told them to go to the position you normally play, and actually spread out more than I thought. We had a lot of shortstops, a lot of first baseman, and a few players spread out through the other positions.
“I asked the kids about if they see a problem. I told them we don’t have an outfield, a second baseman. We had to spread them out, and with the kind of athletes these kids are, they had no problem with that and will be able to work those things out.”
The Crossville roster includes Isaac Keeton, Jackson Hamby, Myles Lefebvre, Beau Davenport, Paxton Carroll, Dax Farmer, Alijah Calvert, Laurena Smith, Mason Morris, Titus Cardwell and Jaxon Swearingen.
“I think communicating with these kids is so important for us as coaches,” coach Lefebvre said.
“We’ve got to work together because we’re stepping above league play into all-stars. For the kids, you have to be willing to play any position to help the team. This is a total team effort. That’s what it takes to win and the team needs to grasp that concept.”
Dahlgren said he’s been especially pleased with his team’s early production at the plate. He said hitting is contagious and he believes his squad will be able to put runs on the scoreboard.
“A couple of the kids can hit the ball pretty deep, however one of the things that benefits us is our quickness. We have the ability to be aggressive on the base-paths. The kids can get on base, they can steal and put pressure on the defense. The key is however, getting on base.”
Coach Lefebvre agrees, saying the local team should not have a problem getting on base. He said every player on the roster has a good concept as to what baseball is all about.
“I think the difficult part of coaching youth baseball is working on the mental game,” Dahlgren said.
“Defensively, you’ve got to be ready, and know exactly what you’re going to do with the baseball, before the pitch is even made. Getting the kids to be ready before the pitch happens is key.”
Pitching could also be a strong suit for the Pirates. If there is strength in numbers, then Crossville should be really good. They have, out of 12 players on the roster, 11 that have game experience on the mound.
Crossville opened the tournament against Midway late Thursday night. Other teams in the tournament were Campbell County, Spring City, Kingston, Rockwood, Harriman and Midway.
“I don’t really know much about any of them, so you have to go into the tournament assuming everyone is good,” Dahlgren said. “You have to pay attention to every single pitch. Let us test how their pitchers are going to handle runners, then we will know how to attack the game.”
The Crossville coaches said they want to win every game as bad as anyone. However, they also know the game of baseball is fun.
“We can’t change ourselves very much,” Dahlgren said. “I know these other coaches and we’ve all had a lot of fun this year. That’s how we’re going to handle things. I care about winning, but I care about when we walk off the field, we know we gave our best, and we didn’t leave anything on the field. We don’t want there to be any second guessing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.