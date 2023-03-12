Crossville MMA competed recently in the Grappling Industries competition at the Knoxville Convention Center and took home several medals.
As a team, Crossville finished sixth overall in the best adult division. Five members competed and individually brought home three gold medals, five silver and three bronze.
DJ Mackie made his black belt debut and finished first in the Masters Black Belt Gi Absolute, second in the Masters Black Belt Gi Middleweight Divsion, and third in the Masters Brown/Black Belt NoGi Division.
Aaron Desabrais finished second in the Mens White Belt Gi Heavyweight Division, and third in the Mens NoGi Heavyweight Division.
New Crossville MMA member Leksi Wearing cleaned out her Women's White Belt Gi Welterweight Division and finished first overall. She also got second in the Women's White Belt NoGi Welterweight Division.
Doug Grant was injured, but the blue belt picked up a first place in the Masters NoGi Absolute, second in the Masters Blue Belt Gi Absolute, second in the Masters Blue Belt Gi Heavyweight Division, and third in the Master's Blue Belt Gi Heavyweight Division.
Finishing out the day for Crossville MMA was Bubba Grant. He had some tough early matches and was injured in the third match of the competition, which prevented him from continuing.
