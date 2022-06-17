Last Saturday, Crossville MMA students traveled to Spring Hill for the Grappling Industries Nashville Gi and NoGi Jiu-Jitsu tournament held at Spring Hill Middle School.
Individual Crossville MMA members brought home medals, the team overall placed third for best overall NoGi team.
Bubba Grant brought home gold medals at blue belt in both Gi and Nogi after both moved into the adults division at only 15 years old.
Gant went 4-0 on the day with one submission, while outscoring his opponents 61-2.,
His father, Doug Grant, competed in the master's blue belt heavyweight division and brought home a silver medal in NoGi and a bronze medal in Gi.
Neal White competed in the white belt Gi heavyweight division and brought home a silver medal. White also suffered a separated shoulder during his final match, but was able to finish the match and submit his opponent while injured.
Crossville MMA provides a clean, safe and fun environment for people of all ages and skill levels. Those interested in learning more about their programs are asked to call or text at 931-337-9461, or email crossvillemma@gmail.com for more information.
