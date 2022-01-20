The Crossville Mixed Martial Arts team recently competed in a Brazilia Jiu Jitsu and grappling tournament held at Gracie Barra in Murfreesboro.
There were over a dozen schools there and close to 100 competitors.
Josh Rees and Doug Grant closed out their Heavyweight NoGi bracket and took first place and second place.
Anthony Basenback competed in the 13-year-old NoGi bracket, and took second place.
Bubba Grant competed in the 15-year-old NoGi bracket and took second place, and also stepped up and competed in the adults bracket.
All four members that competed in the NoGi portion of the tournament all took home medals.
Crossville MMA is in the old Pit Barbell Club building at 577 Old Lantana Rd.
Information about training can be found on Facebook or at www.crossvillemma.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.