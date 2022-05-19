UFC and World Extreme Cagefighting veteran Richard Crunkilton made his way to Crossville in April for Crossville MMA’s spring Brazilian jiu-jitsu seminar.
He taught two workshops, including one for children and for adults.
The kids’ workshop was closed out with several promotions to grey and white belts in children’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
Eight students were promoted to this rank, including Noah Mackie, Mikey Wargo, Logan Campbell, Asher Campbell, Violet Campbell, Faith Basenback, Seth Murphy and Chayse Brown.
The graduation system in children’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu differs slightly from adults. Children’s graduations consist of 12 belts, with the final belts being green and black.
Adult graduations consist of five belts, with the fifth being the black belt.
Unlike other martial arts, Brazilian jiu-jitsu students cannot achieve adult ranking until they are 15 years old, and cannot achieve a black belt until reaching 19 years old.
It normally takes between six and eight months for children to receive their first promotion in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
