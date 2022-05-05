Crossville MMA brought home multiple medals, including three golds, from the International Brazilain Jiu-Jitsu Federation Open, held in Nashville on April 23.
Blue Belts Bubba Grant and Doug Grant both brought home multiple medals, with Bubba Grant taking silver in the Blue Belt Middleweight Juvenile Division and the Juvenile Blue Belt Open Class.
Doug Grant took gold in the Master 4 Blue Belt Superheavyweight Division and Master 4 Blue Belt Open Class, as well as silver in the Master 4 Blue Belt NoGi Superheavyweight Division.
Crossville MMA owner and head instructor DJ Mackie also brought home multiple medals; taking gold in the Brown Belt Middlweight Division, bronze in the Brown Belt Open Class, and gold in the Brown Belt NoGi Med-Heavy Division.
Kris Bowers, who has been a guest instructor at Crossville MMA for the past month, also competed and brought home bronze medals in both the Master 3 Black Belt Middlweight Division and Master 3 Black Belt NoGi Middleweight Division.
The IBJJF tournaments are some of the biggest Jiu-Jitsu events in the world and bring in competitors from all over the country to compete on their mats.
Crossville MMA representatives said they are proud to have been able to bring home IBJJF medals from the event to Crossville.
Crossville MMA has the only Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu program in the area with classes being taught Monday through Friday. Visit www.crossvillemma.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.