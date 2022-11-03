The 2022-’23 basketball season is upon us as Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School prepare to tipoff their regular season campaigns.
For the 26th year, high school basketball in Cumberland County has teamed up with the Crossville Lions Club in a project called “Shoot for Sight.” This worthwhile project provides funding for important Lions Club services to Cumberland County school children and other deserving individuals.
The basketball teams have exhibited renowned touch from three-point range for decades. The Lady Jets were led in three-point shooting by Abby Houston last year, who made 58 three-pointers and shot 35.8%. Katie Adkisson set the pace for the Lady Panthers with 66 made threes, while Rachel Houston achieved a team best 36.4% shooting percentage.
The Jet men will be looking to fill the shoes of Jackson Inman, who had a shooting percentage of 38% behind the arc, and Kole Torres, who drained 70 triples. Dylan Whittenburg led the way for Panther three-point marksmanship, based on shooting percentage of 43.9%, and freshman sharpshooter, Cade Capps, knocked down 76 treys to lead in that category.
Who will lead their teams this year? Only time will tell, but the teams are filled with players ready to contribute. Just like the last 25 years, these three pointers will be worth even more than three points on the scoreboard this year. The CCHS and SMHS basketball/Crossville Lions Club combination raised just over $6,000 last season.
The Lions Club and the basketball teams are asking local businesses and individuals to pledge a given amount for every triple that they make during this coming season. For example, the four teams made 714 treys last season. If someone pledges .10 per shot and the teams make 714 shots again this year, that would amount to a $71.40 contribution to the Crossville Lions Club.
Another option is to donate a specific sum of money for the full season.
This year, donor names will appear on the back of specially designed team T-shirts based on the amount of the donation.
Every dollar given will help provide vital Lions Club services to the people of Cumberland County.
Lions Clubs have long been known for their work in sight conservation. In 1925, Helen Keller addressed the Lions at their annual International Convention, challenging them to become “knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness,” since that time, service to the blind and visually impaired has become one of the association’s most significant activities.
Crossville Lions Club President, Charles Loveday, recently stated, “Our community is a great supporter of high school basketball and of our Crossville Lions Club. We appreciate all the assistance for the past 25 years of this project and look forward to an even greater effort this year. We are always pleased to team up with CCHS and SMHS basketball to support vision care for Cumberland Countians. It’s great for young people to take part in a community service project like this.”
Members of the Crossville club will be calling on local businesses and personal friends over the next few weeks for their financial support. Anyone wishing to contribute to “Shoot for Sight” may also contact the club’s project coordinator- Lewis Taylor of Highland Federal Savings & Loan at 484-6178.
