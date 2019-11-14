The 2019-’20 basketball season is upon us as Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School prepare to tip off their regular season campaigns.
For the 23rd year now, high school basketball in Cumberland County has teamed up with the Crossville Lions Club in a project called Shoot for Sight.
This worthwhile project provides funding for important eye care services to Cumberland County school children and other deserving individuals.
The basketball teams have exhibited renowned touch from three-point range for decades.
The Lady Jets were led in three-point shooting by Addy Wilson last year, and the Lady Panthers were led by Emma Capps and Mattie Buck.
The Jet men were led by Kyle Spieles, while Brett Newcome and Justin Headrick led the way for Panther three-
point marksmanship, based on shoot-
ing percentage and number of treys
made.
Who will lead their teams this year?
Only time will tell, but the teams are filled with players ready to contribute. Just like the last 22 years, these three-pointers will be worth even more than three points on the scoreboard this year.
The CCHS and SMHS basketball/Crossville Lions Club combination raised more than $3,000 last season.
Crossville Lions Club and the high school basketball teams are asking businesses and individuals to pledge a given amount for every triple that they make during this coming season.
For example, the four teams made 740 treys last year. If someone pledges 10 cents per shot and the teams make 740 shots again this year that would amount to a $74 contribution to the Crossville Lions Club.
Another option is to donate a specific sum of money for the full sea-
son.
This year, donor names will appear on the back of specially designed team T-shirts based on the amount of the donation.
Every dollar given will help provide vital eye care needs to the people of Cumberland County.
Lions Clubs have long been known for their work in sight conservation.
In 1925, Helen Keller addressed the Lions at their annual International Convention, challenging them to become “knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.”
Since that time, service to the blind
and visually impaired has become one of the association’s most significant activities.
“Our community is a great supporter
of high school basketball and of our Crossville Lions Club,” said Crossville Lions Club President Charles Loveday.
“We appreciate all the assistance
for the past 22 years of this project and look forward to an even greater effort this year. We are always pleased to team up with CCHS and SMHS basketball to support vision care for Cumberland Countians. It’s great for young people to take part in a community service project like this.”
Members of the Crossville club will be calling on businesses and personal friends over the next few weeks for their financial support.
Anyone wishing to contribute to “Shoot for Sight” may also contact the club’s project coordinator, Lewis Taylor of Highland Federal Savings & Loan at 931-484-6178.
