The Crossville Hawks 12U baseball team recently won the Cal Ripken state tournament held at Centennial Park in Crossville.
The Hawks defeated competition across Tennessee, including the championship game against Bellvue, to advance to the Southeast Regional in Glen Allen, VA, next week. Also in the tournament are teams from Virginia, North Carolina and Florida.
Team members are Griffin Templeton, Sawyer Hale, Tanner Pauley, Brady Prichard, Braxton Howard, Landon Woody, Eli Glup, Titus Ostrander, Shaeffer Sitton, Jake Christopher, Kyle Hinch, Mason Lafebvre and coaches Stuart Sitton, Dave Prichard and Brian Templeton.
