Local leaders in the health and fitness business are banding together to reach out to the community about the opportunities in the area and the importance of getting involved in a healthy lifestyle.
Maggie Moss of Moss Meals, Jenny and Jeremy Ricks of Hangout Gym, and Peggy Eberhart of Brikhouse Gym will be coordinating the first-ever Crossville FitFest April 1 at Stone Memorial High School.
“I had an idea where I wanted to get the fitness studios, the gyms, anyone that was health minded together,” said Jenny Ricks. “We wanted to have some sort of expo or something like that. Jeremy said why don’t we do that in conjunction with the next [Spartan] Deka event. We just took it from there.”
They then approached Moss.
“Jeremy approached me in November or December and said he had an idea,” Moss said. “My husband and I are really active, running is kind of our thing. I didn’t know if it was going to happen, but we kept bouncing ideas off each other. We kept creating graphics and posting the information on social media. Ever since then it has been full steam ahead.”
Moss will get the day started with the 5K Race at 7 a.m. She encourages all competitors to be at the facility by 6:30. The cost is $32, with the top three male and female finishers receiving a prize. Top age group finishers will also be honored.
The Spartan Deka event, coordinated by Hangout Gym, will get started at 9 a.m. The categories are ages 10-13, and the open division is 14 years old and up. The cost is $55 for individuals and $30 per person in the team event. Winners could qualify for the world championships.
Eberhart will have a weight program for competitors, designed for participants to reach their maximum repetitions in each event. The push competition will be the bench press at 65 pounds for women and 185 pounds for men, and the pull event will be the deadlift, which is 135 pounds for women and 315 pounds for men.
The women’s division will begin at 9, with the men’s division starting at 12:30 p.m. The age groups for men and women are 15-17 years old, 18-24 years of age, and 25 and older. The cost is $35 for each event or $50 for competitors wishing to take part in both events.
“We thought it would be great to bring more awareness of health and fitness to Cumberland County,” Eberhart said. “Whether you are a body builder, power lifter, CrossFit athlete, or even a runner, we have something for you and something you can do at any age.”
Jeremy Ricks stressed there is a bigger picture to the whole day.
“Since we’ve been here the only community fitness events have been 5k runs,” he said. “There are a lot of people that don’t like to run. And I don’t think there has ever been a weightlifting competition. The idea was if we get them all in one place, then we’re going to get the people who want to lift, the people that are runners, and I would think we would get some people that want to do a little bit of all of it. We wanted to be able to do something for everyone.”
He added the setting at Stone Memorial High School is perfect for the competition.
Registration for any or all of the events can be done on the Crossville FitFest Facebook page. Officials will also be accepting registration at the door the day of the event.
“If people come and watch this event, I think they will see we can gamify fitness and we can make fitness fun,” Jenny Ricks said. “This is something we hope may inspire you to get active and maybe be able to do this event next year. We already know people have been training to get ready to participate.
“There are so many aspects of fitness, and there are many ways you can be fit and healthy. We’re hoping this can become the fitness event of the year.”
Eberhart believes this could be an event that can impact many people around the region, including parents.
“If we can get the parents involved to understand how important health and fitness is, I think that will flow down to their children,” she said. “We want people to know they have options. If you’re not participating in one of the events, come on out and watch the others compete.”
For more information, check on the Crossville FitFest Facebook page.
