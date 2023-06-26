The Crossville 8U all-stars gave it one last good shot in their effort to advance to the state tournament last week when they battled Rockwood in the semifinals of the Dixie Youth Baseball District Tournament.
The game went back and forth, with both teams holding the lead throughout the game. Rockwood made a surge late to claim the 6-5 victory and earn a spot against Kingston in the finals.
“It was a very close game, as close as the score indicates,” said Crossville coach Daniel Owens. “I don’t think either team led by more than two runs the entire game.”
Crossville took the early lead with two runs in the first inning. Rockwood scored one in the bottom of the frame and then tied the game with a solo run in the second inning. Crossville came back to grab the lead again to hold a 5-3 advantage after four innings.
But Rockwood’s bats caught fire in the fifth inning, scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning to grab a 6-5 advantage.
The game ended when Crossville was held scoreless in the top of the sixth stanza.
Owens said Crossville did well at the plate. However, it just couldn’t string the hits together.
“Because of all the rain over the past week, the infield was pretty wet. So, the ball rolled pretty slow,” Owens said. “We weren’t able to practice this week or get some extra swings in.
“Five runs were probably the minimum we could have done. We probably could have scored way more than five runs. There were several kids in the middle of the order that didn’t hit as well as they normally do.”
Owens said his team played well defensively, doing a good job of fielding in the infield and the outfield.
“It was probably the best defensive game we’ve ever played,” Owens said. “To hold them to only six runs proves we did a good job defensively. We had some really good defensive plays in the field. Tyvon Dawson, our pitcher, did a great job fielding the ball.”
Owens said his players were upset with the loss and the fact that their all-star season had come to an end.
“They wanted to play Kingston again. We didn’t play well the first time we played them, but after the game with Rockwood, one of the kids told the other guys ‘it is just another game and there will be plenty of baseball to play.’
“These kids on this team are great little athletes and they’re going to have plenty more all-star games ahead of them.”
Owens tried to drive that point home with the players after the game.
“I told the kids after the game the two games we won were two of the most exciting, fun games I have ever coached, because of how far behind we were and how much fight they put in to get ahead and win those games,” Owens said.
“It takes a lot of heart, it takes a lot of effort. I told them how it was an honor and a privilege to get to coach them in those games because most teams would have given up. These kids did not. That is a testament to just how good these kids are.”
