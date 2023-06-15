Things weren’t going very well for the Crossville all-stars Wednesday night in their district tournament title game in Oliver Springs. They rushed out to a 6-0 lead over Tri-County early, only to watch TC come fighting back and tie the game at 6-6 heading into the sixth inning.
But a walk here, a perfectly placed bunt there, and a key sacrifice fly and Crossville rallied to grab the 7-6 victory. The win puts Crossville in the upcoming 10U state championship in Loudon, TN. The opening round is July 13.
“It feels really good,” said Crossville coach Justin Parrigin. “They guys were focused, played very well and I am so proud of them.”
Crossville’s bats got hot early. Cole Flynn, Easton Carrall and Byer Thomson made some big contributions early. Grayson Norrod and Grayson Borning had very strong at-bats and helped Crossville rush to a 6-0 advantage.
“We kind of broke in the third or fourth inning,” Parrigin said. “We were up big, and they started to come back. Our pitching kind of fell off, and we just about let them come back.”
Tri-County rallied to make it 6-6 heading into the sixth inning.
“We had one out with Bentley Threet on second and Easton Carrall on first,” said Parrigin. “I called for a bunt, and we loaded the bases. Tri-County didn’t throw the ball to first, so we couldn’t score.
“Bentley Theet comes up next and hits a fly ball to center field. They catch it to score the second out, but Donovan Byers tags up and scores the winning run. That got us where we needed to be. Everybody went crazy.”
Parrigin said Crossville’s offense really stepped up Wednesday night. However, that’s when Crossville pitchers began to struggle.
“We hit the ball pretty well in the game,” Parrigin said. “Our pitching started to struggle, and we started walking batters. We started Donovan Byers, and then we brought in Jett Davis. Then, we closed with Grayson Borning. He closed it out for us.”
Defensively, Crossville came up when it needed to. Carrall tracked down a fly ball in the sixth inning that had he not made the catch, Tri-County would have scored two or three runs.
Parrigin said he believes Crossville will open the state tournament July 13 at 10 a.m.
“We need to work a little bit more on effort before we get to the state,” the coach said. “But I have also learned from this team if we stick together and do what we’ve come to do, we should be OK. We’re going to hit the ball, field the ball, pitch the ball, just play baseball and everything else should take care of itself.”
Crossville reached the title game by knocking off Kingston 13-3 in the semifinals.
“The kids are really excited, and they’re ready to just get out there and compete,” said Parrigin. “ The kids are really excited. They’re really ready to get out there and compete.
“I thought we played really well. It was 7-3 going into the bottom of the third inning. Their pitcher started struggling a little bit, and our bats came alive. They walked a few, but we had some big hits.”
