Saturday saw 11 high school girls soccer teams converge onto Crossville’s Duer Soccer Complex for the Crossville Classic, a preseason soccer tournament signaling the last weekend before the regular season.
Both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial were in action throughout the day, as the hometown teams played a combined seven varsity and JV contests.
Cookeville, Bledsoe County, Anderson County, Livingston Academy, White County, Upperman, Rhea County, DeKalb County and Sequatchie County were also in action at Duer.
Stone Memorial went a perfect 3-0 on Saturday, defeating Bledsoe County 6-1, Upperman 5-0 and Sequatchie County 3-1.
Lily Boston scored nine goals for SMHS on the day along with three by Emma Thompson and two from Peyton McGinnis.
Karli Page and the Lady Panther defense gave up only two goals in three games.
Cumberland County faced off against a strong Cookeville program and fell 4-1. Inclement weather then pushed in during CCHS’ second contest of the day against Livingston Academy, forcing a rainout and ending their action early.
Cumberland County opens the regular season Tuesday at Oliver Springs while Stone Memorial travels to the Smoky Mountain Cup for their opener on Friday.
The Lady Jets will also be in action in the Smokies.
