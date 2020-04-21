The Crossville Chronicle will be running a special eight-page commemorative section honoring the 2019-’20 Stone Memorial Lady Panthers on Wednesday, April 29.
The Lady Panthers made Crossville history this season as the first basketball program to make the Class AAA state tournament. The section will include feature articles, photos and more from the Lady Panthers’ historical 30-4 overall season. Stone Memorial won their state quarterfinal matchup with Science Hill before the tournament was ulitmately canceled due to COVID-19, finishing their season in the state final four.
Family and congratulatory advertisements are available for $25 until Wednesday, April 22, at 10 a.m. Email kbowman@crossville-chronicle.com for more information or to place an advertisement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.