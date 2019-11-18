Crossville will be well represented at the Universal Cheer Association national competition.
Both the Cumberland County Jet and Stone Memorial Panther cheer programs have qualified for the national meet, taking place on Feb. 6, 2020, in Orlando, FL, following impressive performances in the UCA Nashville regional competition.
The Lady Jets finished first overall at the Nashville regional competition on Saturday, with the Panthers coming in a third overall in the large game day division. The win is the fourth overall for the Jet cheer program.
