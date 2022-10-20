What is National Chess Day and who is Susan E. Kantor?
In 1976, by presidential proclamation, former President Gerald Ford declared Oct. 9 to be National Chess Day: a day to celebrate the royal game. National Chess Day takes place every second Saturday in October.
Ever since then the Cumberland County Chess Club has held their annual Fall Open on that day.
In 2020, the chess club lost its longtime president, Susan E. Kantor. Kantor, who, along with the late Harry D. Sabine basically ran the chess club and other chess events in the county.
She very rarely, if ever, missed a meeting on Thursday nights at the club.
Since she was a special person and a friend to all, the chess club decided to rename the annual Fall Open to the Susan E. Kantor National Chess Day Fall Open in her honor.
Saturday, Oct. 8, the second annual version was held at the Cumberland County Community Complex. There were three sections with 53 players in all.
In the Open section, Peter Bereolos, Knoxville, took first by winning all his games. Tied for second and third were Tsotne Kvelashvili and Franklin Zhang, both of Knoxville.
There were also prize winners in different classes based on player’s ratings: Coty Phillips, Crossville, won the top “A” prize; Eric Zhao, Knoxville, won the top “B” prize; Bochen Jiang, Knoxville, and Dannie Kennedy, Cookeville, shared the top “C” prize; and Carter Pattison, Johnson City, received the top “D” prize.
The Amateur section was won by Mengdie Hu, Johnson City. Hu, like Bereolos in the Open, won all of his games in the Amateur. Adam Thomas Daniel, Knoxville, followed behind to get second place. Tying for third place and splitting the top “E” and “F” prize were Nolan Humphrey and Elsa He, both of Knoxville; and Juliet Pattison, Johnson City. The top “G” prize was snatched up by Thanya Nguyen, Kingston Springs; and Luke Wiley, Crossville. Rounding out the prizes were Dean Ellorando, Knoxville, who grabbed the top “Unrated” prize. Following closely behind tying for second “Unrated” were Elijah Roberts, Knoxville, and Jeff Woodside, Cookeville.
The Novice section was won by Connor York, Cookeville. Tying for second-fourth place were Lonzell Blackwell Jr., Munford; Peyson Cydrus, Crossville; and William Doan, Cooke-
ville. Rounding out the Amateur section was Griffy Armstrong, Crossville.
There were two club prizes offered to the clubs that brought the most players.
Winning first was the University of Tennessee at Knoxville which brought 10 players. Tying for the second club prize was Martin Elementary, Crossville, and Hardin Valley Middle.
Everyone received a Susan E. Kantor commemorative pen and four lucky winners took home Susan E. Kantor commemorative cups.
