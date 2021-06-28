IMG_3765.jpg

The Crossville Youth Baseball and Softball league hosted the Cal Ripken 10U District Tournament at Centennial Park on June 18-20. All-star teams represented were Crossville Prospects 9U, Crossville Blues 10U, Clay County, and Fentress County. The Crossville Blues 10U won the district tournament with an undefeated record and will now advance to the Cal Ripken State Tournament to be held July 9-11 in White House. Members of the championship Crossville Blues 10U Cal Ripken Team are, front row from left, Brady Shanks, Lane Wyatt, Laurence Smith, Tanner Pauley, Levi Cole, Tanner Bowman, Cason Lowe, Knox Wilson, Karsten Overly; and back row, Breylan Tollet and coaches Johnny Shanks, John Pauley and Rusty Bowman.

