The Crossville Youth Baseball and Softball league hosted the Cal Ripken 10U District Tournament at Centennial Park on June 18-20. All-star teams represented were Crossville Prospects 9U, Crossville Blues 10U, Clay County, and Fentress County. The Crossville Blues 10U won the district tournament with an undefeated record and will now advance to the Cal Ripken State Tournament to be held July 9-11 in White House. Members of the championship Crossville Blues 10U Cal Ripken Team are, front row from left, Brady Shanks, Lane Wyatt, Laurence Smith, Tanner Pauley, Levi Cole, Tanner Bowman, Cason Lowe, Knox Wilson, Karsten Overly; and back row, Breylan Tollet and coaches Johnny Shanks, John Pauley and Rusty Bowman.
Crossville Blues 10U statebound to Ripken playoffs
Trending Video
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Ira "Lynn" Reagan, 52, of Baxter, passed away June 24, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was born June 27, 1968, in Crossville, son of the late Homer Reagan and Hazel (Bradley) Reagan. Lynn was the music man and loved playing the bass. He attended Faith Chapel. H…
He is preceded in death by his father, Leonard Hayes; and niece, Kayla Hayes. He is survived by son, Cody Hayes of Dayton; daughter, Katie Hayes of Rockwood; mother, Opal Hayes of Rockwood; brothers, Randall (Rita) Hayes of Georgia, Greg (Tammy) Hayes of Rockwood, Darrell (Tracy) Hayes of Ro…
Most Popular
Articles
- Cook throws plates of food at customer who canceled order
- Buc-ee’s breaks ground on first TN store
- Drug case draws 10-year sentence for probation violator
- Bible Baptist food pantry reaches out to community
- Stolen bank cards seized in traffic stop
- Stolen merchandise, catalytic converters and meth seized
- One killed in single-vehicle crash Saturday
- Cram-Torres takes over Lady Jet Basketball
- TIDBITS: Three municipalities in Cumberland County
- Nostrom competent to stand trial
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.