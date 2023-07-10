Jesse Edmonds is pretty excited. His Crossville 6U all-star team fared well last week in the Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament in Henderson.
The local squad won one of three games but was competitive in every contest and Edmonds said he couldn’t have been prouder of his players.
“I thought we played great,” Edmonds said. “You have to think about the fact we made it to the state tournament on only five practices heading into the district tournament. With that being said, I thought we played great.”
Crossville opened the tournament with a 15-6 loss to Fayette County, but came back to win the second round contest with McEwen by a score of 19-3. Crossville lost its third game of the tournament, 17-11, to Springfield.
“I think we came out a little nervous in the first game, but I think after that we settled down and played well,” Edmonds said. “You never really know if the other team is going to show up, or for that matter, if we will. If we had that game to play over, I believe it could have had a different score or at least a closer game.”
The coach said his team came roaring back after the opening round loss. Edmonds said his team “went to work.”
“We put up a good score,” he said. “It was one of our better games at the plate. Everyone hit the ball and that’s what it takes. This game, we came out swinging. We didn’t quit.”
In the third game of the tournament, Edmonds said Crossville just ran into a good team.
“Even though we lost, I thought we played pretty well and we hit the ball well,” Edmonds said. “There were a few plays that might have affected the outcome of the game, but that team was really good and I would consider them one of the top two teams in the state.”
Edmonds said his time with the team has been great and that he is so pleased with the way his team developed throughout the tournament season.
“This group, they love baseball and they like being around each other. It is a great experience to have these kids be able to play a regular season, have a chance to make an all-star team and play in a state tournament. The way this team played bodes well for the future. We know what to expect next year.”
