Crossville’s journey through the 10U Dixie Youth State Baseball Tournament in Loudon last week was filled with a lot of ups and downs. Against some of the best teams around Tennessee, Crossville fought, scratched and clawed its way through four rounds of competition.
The local squad won two of its first three games but was later eliminated by Greenbrier in the tournament’s Final Four.
“We finished fourth overall in the tournament, and that is pretty cool,” coach Justin Parrigin said. “I think we did pretty well in the tournament, but we probably could have done better. It was really hot all week, and I do think the heat might have got to us.”
Crossville opened play with a 9-5 win over Pleasant View in the opening game. It lost the second game, 20-2, to Greenbrier. Crossville rallied back to knock off Marshall County 15-5, giving it a spot in the tournament’s Final Four. Unfortunately, the local squad was eliminated Sunday with a 10-0 loss to Greenbrier.
“Greenbrier was the only team that beat us in the whole tournament,” said Parrigin. “I thought the kids were pretty poised. I think they were really focused on bringing home the state title for Crossville.”
Parrigin said Crossville’s win over Pleasant View was one of the most complete games his team ever played. He said the players were strong at the plate and in the field. The coach highlighted the team’s pitching for stepping up throughout the tournament.
“It was an all-around great game,” Parrigin said. “We hit the ball well. I think our pitching was the key to us getting to where we ended up. Most of the teams have two or three pitchers. We have four or five, and it paid off for us.”
Crossville didn’t fare as well in the next game when it was beaten 20-2 in the second round. Parrigin said his team was struggling to play through the heat and ended up losing to Greenbrier.
“It was extremely hot and I think we came out flat,” Parrigin said. “They scored seven runs in the first inning and never let up. We talked to them after the game about how this loss isn’t bad. It was our first loss in five or six games, dating back to the beginning of the district tournament.”
Crossville came right back in its next game in the tournament when it took down Marshall 15-5.
The local team hit the ball well and backed that up with defense and another good pitching effort. It was a solid showing all around.
On Sunday, Cookeville was eliminated in the tournament with another loss, 10-0, to Greenbrier.
“We told the kids after the game, you’ve got to learn from a win or a loss,” Parrigin said. “Most of these kids will be moving up an age group, so we talked to them about how you have to continue to work hard. If you work hard, you’re going to get what you want.”
Crossville is done playing baseball this summer.
That won’t keep Parrigan, he said, from having some great memories from the 2022-’23 season.
“I will always remember this team for the amount of passion for the game,” Parrigin said. “This is probably the best group I have coached in many years.
“The raw talent they have and the passion they have for baseball, is some I will keep with me. We love these kids, and we hope we can keep them together.”
