High school basketball coaches aren’t college coaches, so they don’t get the opportunity to recruit the players they want for their programs.
They have to take the players that walk in the halls of their schools and try out for their teams.
Kim Cram-Torres, the head girls’ basketball coach at Cumberland County High School, said the summer is a good time for coaches to find out just who they have, what those kids can do and what to look for in the upcoming season.
“Unless you have everyone returning from the previous season, you don’t really know what you have,” Cram-Torres said. “So, the summer is a little tricky. You don’t know who is walking through your doors, how much development you’re going to need to do. You don’t always even know where to start.
“I go through the summer as a way of taking the people in the room and trying to make them gel as quickly as possible. You use the summer as the time to try and find out what you’re going to be able to do well as a group because every year is different.”
Cram-Torres guided the Lady Jets to a 23-9 record in the 2022-’23 season, reaching the quarterfinals of the region.
“You know the kids you’ve got coming back, so that’s the easy part,” Cram-Torres said. “The hard part is finding out who is going to work best around them and what system is going to be best for this group.
“I didn’t really know who was walking through the doors this summer, so we didn’t really go into the summer initially focused on something in particular,” the coach continued.
“Our biggest goal of the summer was to put the right pieces around those returning kids. We also used this time to start looking at the young folks and trying to figure out how much they’re going to be able to contribute, and their impact in their first year of high school.”
Cram-Torres said every player she has is different and has different starting points, so one player’s development is further along than another.
She said that after the summer, she can safely say every single player will at some point be able to make an impact on the program.
“The summer went great. I think we ended up playing around 27 games in about nine days,” Cram-Torres said.
“We played a big variety of talented teams, but we had a lot of success.
“I think this group has a chance to be an even better defensive team than what we’ve had for the last two years — and we’ve been pretty good defensively. That was the first thing that came to fruition. I think we could be pretty good, but we’re going to be very young. And when you’re young, the highs and lows are more frequent.”
When the mandatory dead period in Tennessee ends on July 9, Cram-Torres said Cumberland County will start doing some small group work.
The players will come in to do their shooting workouts and get in the weight room.
Then, that work will continue once school starts back and run until Nov. 1 when the preseason officially begins.
“I think we have a pretty clear idea of where we want start as a big unit when we come back in the fall,” Cram-Torres said.
“I think we know the things we have to work on. There are no gray areas in that. We’re very young, but there is a great foundation in that young group.”
She added, “We have a lot to work with.”
