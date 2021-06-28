Cumberland County Lady Jet basketball is under new leadership.
“The administration at Cumberland County High School is extremely excited to announce that Coach Kim Cram-Torres will be taking over the Lady Jet Basketball program as the Head Coach,” said CCHS principal Jon Hall in a Saturday press release.
“This past season she worked with the Lady Jets and Coach Tyler McWilliams, who recently resigned, to capture their sixth straight district championship and was instrumental in their run to the region semifinals.”
McWilliams and the Lady Jets amassed 20 wins and won the District 7AA championship last season.
Cram-Torres served as an assistant coach for the Lady Jets in 2020-’21, but her coaching résumé is full of success and accolades from her time in California.
“Coach Cram grew up in Crossville and played basketball here until her family moved to California after her freshman year,” Hall said. “After high school she had a successful playing career at Cal State Fullerton, an NCAA Division 1 program.
“After college, she began coaching at the high school level in California, where she was the head coach at Villa Park High School for nine seasons and Brea Olinda High School for two more. She has had an enormous amount of success as a head coach amassing over 200 wins.”
Cram-Torres’ abilities were recognized statewide while in California, where she received two coach of the year honors.
“Coach Cram was named the 2006 DII California State Coach of the Year and in 2012 was named the California Division 1AA Coach of the Year,” Hall said. “Her family moved back to Crossville in 2014 and she has been teaching at CCHS ever since.”
He added, “We are excited to have a coach of her caliber lead the Lady Jet Basketball program. She brings incredible knowledge, passion, and championship experience to the team.”
Cram-Torres and her husband, Jon Torres, have two sons, Kole and Huston.
Lady Jet basketball will tip off in mid-November.
