Few in Tennessee can wield a bow quite as well as Crab Orchard Elementary School’s Trevor Thompson, as the decorated middle schooler has put his talents on display in front of statewide, national and international audiences.
“I’ve really liked it since I was little,” Thompson said. “I was nervous at first, then I realized I’m pretty good. In third grade I started doing tournaments. When I got into fourth grade, I could do state and made it to nationals and worlds. I’ve went to Louisville, KY to do nationals and two years ago nationals was in Nashville. I’ve been to Iowa to shoot also.”
Thompson’s recent success has been recognized across the Southeast.
“I won Tennessee’s state 3D competition, and that’s where you shoot at animal-shaped targets instead of block targets. It’s a little bit harder; the bull’s-eye targets have a bigger area to shoot at.
“I got first in bull’s-eye and second in 3D in Alabama,” he added. “It was outdoors and that’s not what I’m used to. It was more challenging.”
Traveling out of state to bigger competitions is a thrill for Thompson.
“It’s bigger, and they’re fun,” he said. “You’re not shooting things you’re used to.”
As a whole, Thompson enjoys the mental aspect of archery.
“It’s fun and important,” he said. “It takes your mind off of everything.”
The difference from traditional sports makes one’s internal focus and motivation that much more important in archery.
“In football and basketball you’re running around, but in archery you’re standing around more,” Thompson said. “If I’m shooting by myself, I’ll look at somebody else’s target and want to beat that.”
Thompson and his Crab Orchard teammates compete against other Upper Cumberland programs throughout the year. Elementary students interested in archery may contact their respective school for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.