Botanist Larry Pounds will lead an outing at Crab Orchard Mountain on Saturday, May 21.
The walk will cover unique habitats on the mountain, including open fields and rocky formations.
These varied habitats will afford an opportunity to see a plethora of wildflowers. Participants will see spreading pogonia (Cleistes bifaria) and prairie lily (Lilium philadelphicum) in flower.
This event, cosponsored by Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning and the Tennessee Native Plant Society, is open to the public and free. After the main walk, there is a quality wetland that can be visited.
Attendees can choose a shuttle or can walk the whole loop using a road-walk portion or turn back early. If COVID-19 prevents a shuttle, the group will do an in-and-back-out or complete the loop.
Distance is estimated at 3 miles for those doing the shuttle and 4.5 for those walking the loop. The trail under the power line is steep in places.
Those interested are advised to bring water, a lunch and
