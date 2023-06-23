Cindy Miniard, the head archery coach at Crab Orchard Elementary School, said her teams represented themselves well last week at the National Archery in School’s Program World Championships in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Miniard took a team to compete in the elementary division and another one to battle for the middle school crown. Crab Orchard qualified for the trip to the world event by shooting high enough at the state and national competitions.
Crab Orchard had two top-25 finishes in the middle school division, placing 10th in the world in the 3D competition and 23rd overall in the bullseye contest. The elementary team finished 36th in the bullseye event and 24th in the 3D contest.
“I am very pleased with the top-10 finish,” Miniard said about her middle school squad. “We had three personal best scores, and five of the top shooters were ranked in the top 100. Team-wise, I figured it up and we were only 88 points out of first place.
“This is the first time we’ve ever taken a team to the world event, so it is amazing we were able to take both the elementary team and the middle school team. We had several steady shooters on the team.”
As he usually does, Trevor Thompson set the pace for Crab Orchard in the middle school 3D division with a 282. Hannah Ricketts shot 276 and Brodix Newcome shot 275. Other individual scores include Maddy Young, 274; Hallie Monday, 262; Colton Ricketts, 257; Katelin Dinkens, 254; Braden Thompson, 253; Alex Hall, 249; Braxton Wilbanks, 248; Ella Troglin, 192; and Alexis Young at 191. As a team CO shot 1,626.
Crab Orchard shot 3,116 in the bullseye division to finish 23rd overall. Thompson had another 282. Young shot 280 and Wilbanks fired a 266. Hannah Ricketts had a good outing with a 266 and Colton Ricketts produced a 261.
Other individual scores include: Newcome, 260; Hudson Smith, 259; Braden Thompson, 259; Scarberry, 250; Dinkens, 249; Jackson Riddle, 242; Monday, 242; Hall, 233; Ella Troglin, 233; Bryce Vaughn, 227; Gage Pruett, 226; RaeAnn Smith, 225; Jeremiah Woolbright, 221; Alexis Young, 210; and River Snell, 206.
“Trevor Thompson shot 282 and finished 43rd in the world. Maddy Young shot 280 to finish 38th in the word among female archers,” Miniard said. “The eighth graders really stepped up for us. We had several kids shot personal bests.”
Reegan Eaton and Raylee Crabtree shined bright for the Crab Orchard elementary squad. Eaton led the team in both categories with a 260 in bullseye and 252 in 3D. Crabtree wasn’t far behind as she posted score of 250 and 242, respectively.
“People ask all the time where we finished. You have stop and think, as you look at the results, that very few teams were invited to the competition,” Miniard said. “Not everyone was let in.”Crab Orchard shot 2,597 in the bullseye division to finish 36th, and then followed that up with a 24th-place finish of 1,159 in the 3D competition.
Behind Eaton and Crabtree, some of the other individual scores include: Gage Tollett, 235; Jace Holt, 233; Addison Thompson, 224; Tahlia Wilson, 220; Reed Scarberry, 216; Jaiden Harrison, 211; Amelia Beaty, 191; Jayla Thompson, 185; Alivia Walker, 164; Kylah Wilbanks, 160; Jessie Campbell, 159; Andrew Mullins, 154; and Riley Radcliffe, 146.
“Reegan Eaton shot 260 which is a personal best. He finished in the top 100 in the world at number 92,” Miniard said. “He is a hard worker and has improved more than anyone on the team. He’s one of our top shooters overall.”
Jace Holt shot 190 to finish third for Crab Orchard in the 3D division. Shelby Newcome had a 188 and Amelia Beatty shot 187. Kylah Wilbanks shot 100.
“There may have been some nerves involved. After all for these fourth- and fifth-graders, this was the biggest stage they’ve ever shot on,” Miniard said. “Reegan Eaton was 58th overall in the world and Riley Crabtree finished 69th in the world.
“I am actually very impressed with this elementary team. They’ve improved over this year more than any group I have ever had..”
Miniard, who has established the Crab Orchard archery program into a powerhouse, said she’s getting excited about next year.
“We can build off this,” the coach said.
