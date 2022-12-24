Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero, especially in elevated valleys and higher elevations. * WHERE...Fentress, Cumberland and Van Buren Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&