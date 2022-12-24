Crab Orchard Elementary's Archery team has begun their season and have dedicated the year to the memory of their coach Ryan Ricketts. So far, Crab Orchard has competed in two tournaments: White County and Prescott Middle School in Cookeville. The middle school team placed second and third overall in those tournaments while the elementary team placed third in each tournament. Trevor Thompson took first place middle school male in both tournaments.
