Cindy Miniard and the archery team at Crab Orchard Elementary School have written another chapter in the tradition of their program.
Crab Orchard recently won the Tennessee State 3D Championship, earning them a spot in the national tournament and a shot to qualify for the World Championship later this year in Florida.
“I think the key to our success is starting them young and growing those teams,” said Miniard. “By the time they go to sixth grade, they have experience in our program. Playing in local tournaments is a great experience for the kids, and we try to get them as much experience as we can.”
The bullseye and 3D teams will participate in the national tournament May 11-13, in Louisville, KY. Miniard will be taking four complete teams to the national competition.
The Crab Orchard elementary school bullseye and 3D teams qualified for the nationals by posting a high enough score at the state meet. The middle school bulleye team will also be going to the nationals because of a high score, while the middle school 3D team will be going due to the state championship.
“Archery is a non-traditional sport, and there is a real love here for this activity,” said Miniard. “We include students from all backgrounds. There are some top-notch athletes involved. The kids just love it.”
On the individual basis, Trevor Thompson won the bullseye and 3D crowns. It marked Thompson’s third state championship in 3D.
Colton Ricketts finished fifth in the 3D division. Others winning awards were Maddy Young (fifth place middle school 3D) and Raylee Crabtree (fourth in elementary school 3D). Shayla Green (eighth place in elementary 3D) also placed in the top 10.
“The middle school 3D team has been improving with each practice,” said Miniard.
And now, can Crab Orchard keep shooting well enough to win nationals? “We have a shot at it,” Miniard said. “We’re working hard in practice. We went to the Worlds last year and our goal is to go back again this year.”
