Cindy Miniard would have liked to have seen her Crab Orchard Elementary School archery team finish a little better than it did recently at the National Archery in Schools Program Eastern National Tournament in Louisville, KY.
However, you can’t argue too much with success. Crab Orchard, competing in the elementary and middle school divisions, finished 56th in the 3D competition and 116th in the bullseye division for the middle school team. The elementary squad was 79th in the 3D division and 179th overall in the bullseye category.
Several hundred schools from around the country were part of the event.
“In the middle school 3D contest, we shot 1,598,” said Miniard. “We were hoping to finish a lot higher than that. In reality, we shot 1,598 at the state meet, too.”
The goal of the NASP is to function as an in-school program aimed at improving educational performance among students in grades 4-12. Students learn focus, self-control, discipline, patience, and the life lessons required to be successful in the classroom and in life.
Crab Orchard’s middle school and elementary teams qualified did well enough in Louisville to qualify for the World Competition June 8-10 in Myrtle Beach.
“We qualified for the world tournament based on our total score. You are given a goal to reach and if you hit that number, you qualify for the world event,” Miniard said. “In the bullseye category, we shot 3,138 and our goal was 3,200. We were close.”
Three Crab Orchard shooters also qualified for the world event as individuals. Trevor Thompson shot 291 out of a possible 300 and finished fifth out of 1,340 competitors. Maddy Young shot a 281 and finished 31st overall. In the bullseye, they were 44th and 353rd, respectively. Reegan Eaton shot 257 in the 3D competition.+
“I expected Trevor to be in the top-5,” said Miniard. “He has been making a lot of improvement over the last few months. Maddy had a great shoot. That is probably one of her best scores of the year.”
In addition to helping his team at the national tournament, Thompson also won the International Bowhunting Organization’s Indoor World Championship, also taking place in Louisville on the same weekend. He shot a 300 out of a possible 320, and not only won the middle school division, but also won the overall title.
A complete list of Crab Orchard scores for the event include: Trevor Thompson, 286, Maddy Young, 271; Bryce Vaughn, 266; Jackson Riddle, 266; Brodix Newcome, 266; Hannah Ricketts, 265; Colton Ricketts, 259; Braden Thompson, 259; Janson Green, 256; Ella Troglin, 255; Kail Blaylock, 255; Reegan Eaton, 253; Alex Hall, 248; Shayla Green, 245; Addison Thompson, 243; Nathan Drew, 242; Jaiden Harrison, 235; Hallie Monday, 234; Braxton Wilbanks, 231; Hudson Smith, 226; Katelin Dinkens, 225; Reed Scarberry, 222; Gage Pruett, 218; Raylee Crabtree, 218; Jace Holt, 213; Gage Tollett, 213; Natalie Scarberry, 213; Kylah Wilbanks, 203; RaeAnn Smith, 198; Amelia Beaty, 193; Tahlia Wilson, 192; Shelby Newcome, 191; Andrew Mullins, 190; Jessie Campbell, 185; Jeremiah Woolbright, 184; River Snell, 179; Alexis Young, 158; Jayla Thompson, 157; Riley Radcliffe, 150; Aliva Walker, 149; Ellie Godsey, 76.
“We had several archers shoot their personal bests for the year,” Minard said. “Bryce Vaughn, that’s the highest he has ever shot. Hannah Rickets, Reegan Eaton, Braden Thompson, a lot of the kids did very well.”
Miniard said she is trying to raise funds to help make sure all members of the team are able to make it to the world event next month in Myrtle Beach. She said all donations can be sent to Crab Orchard Elementary School.
