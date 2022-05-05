Crab Orchard Elementary School’s archery team is set to compete on the national stage May 12-14, after success at the state meet.
Three Crab Orchard students won state championships. Colton Ricketts in Elementary 3D with a score of 269 and Bullseye Runner-up with a score of 266.
Gage Kemmer won the Middle School Bullseye State Champion with a score of 279, and Trevor Thompson won 3D Middle school state champion with a score of 275. Thompson also won the state title in 2021.
Also finishing top 10 and qualifying as individuals in Bullseye are Andrew Hall (sixth), Trevor Thompson (seventh), Colton Ricketts (second) and Alex Hall (10th).
Coached by Cindy Miniard and Nathan Thompson, team members include Savannah Pelfrey, Amelia Beaty, Shayla Green, Ellie Godsey, Jace Holt, Alex Hall, Hudson Smith, Janson Green, Tobias Wiler, Alexis Young, Kyla Wilbanks, River Snell, Gage Kemmer, Hallie Monday, Bailey Easterly, Nicole Leach, Kaiden Davenport, Raeane Smith, Natalie Scarberry, Raylee Crabtree, Gage Tollett, Preston Easterly, Nathan Drew, Braxton Wilbanks, Jaiden Harrison, Colton Ricketts, Turner Thompson, Braden Thompson, Trevor Thompson, Brodix Newcome, Andrew Hall, Hannah Ricketts, Ryley Robinson, Keegan Smith, Maddy Young, Tahlia Wilson, Ella Troglin, Kaitlin Dinkens and Carson Bunker.
All four teams, including middle and elementary Bullseye teams and middle and elementary 3D teams, qualified for the Nationals in Louisville, KY, May 12-14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.