Crab Orchard sixth-grade softball player Cadence Cox has been selected to participate in the All American All Star game in Myrtle Beach, SC, next week.
Selected for her outstanding performance on the diamond, Cox is a versatile player, playing many positions, and is known for her base-stealing ability.
She sported a .650 batting average last season with an on-base percentage of .770. Cox plays travel ball for Tennessee Freedom of Knoxville, Stone Middle School and the local county league.
She is the only girl from Tennessee to be selected in this age group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.