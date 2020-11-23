University of Tennessee Volunteer basketball head coach Rick Barnes has tested positive for COVID-19 per the UT athletic department.
There are other positive tests within the program, though those names have not been released. Tennessee was scheduled to tip off their season this Wednesday against Charlotte.
The program has paused all activities after the results of Saturday's tests. A new round of testing was done Monday morning, and results are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.