Monday afternoon saw 416 elementary school students from Cumberland County participate in the first elementary cross-country meet of the season at Stone Memorial High School.
Competitors were divided into varsity and junior varsity girls and boys races.
In the girls races, sisters Lexi and Lauren Clark won the JV and Varsity races. Lexi took the JV while Lauren was the varsity champion.
On the boys side, Emmerson Barton won the JV race while Eden Kean won the varsity competition.
