The yearly Cumberland County elementary basketball tournament tipped off this weekend, though this year’s rendition looks different than years past.
Rather than playing at a centralized host school, the higher-seeded team hosts each game due to COVID-19.
After Saturday’s quarterfinals, only four boys and girls teams remain.
Marin and South Cumberland’s girls will face off in one semifinal, and Pleasant Hill and North Cumberland will play in the other.
On the boys side, Homestead will travel to North Cumberland and Crab Orchard will travel to South Cumberland.
The games were originally scheduled to take place Monday, but due to inclement weather they were postponed to a later date yet to be determined.
When makeup dates are decided, they will be posted online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
