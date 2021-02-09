Inclement weather on Monday has pushed back the Cumberland County elementary basketball tournament dates, as the semifinal round will now take place on Thursday and championships on Saturday.
County athletic director Dean Patton stated the following in an email Monday afternoon:
"Our semi-final games will be played Thursday 2/11 at 5PM and 7PM. The finals will be played Saturday morning 2/13 at 9AM and 11AM.
Please inform your parents that all protocols are still in effect. The governor only lifted restrictions on things like pep band, cheer, and dance teams. The capacity limits stayed in effect. Please inform your parents that we are bound to these restrictions and to meet them, we must continue to limit seats to 4 per participant and only attend the game in which they have a participant."
Thursday's semifinal matchups were determined by last Saturday's quarterfinals. On the girls side, Martin will travel to South Cumberland and Pleasant Hill will make the trip to North Cumberland.
In boys action, Homestead will travel to North Cumberland and Crab Orchard will travel to South Cumberland.
