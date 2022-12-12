The semifinal brackets for the girls’ and boys’ divisions of the 2022 Cumberland County Elementary Basketball Tournament are now set.
Pleasant Hill, which knocked off North in the quarterfinals last week, has earned a spot against Martin in the first semifinal game of the girls’ tournament on Dec. 12. Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. Homestead, which beat Brown last week in the first round, will host South Monday at 6:30 p.m.
The girls’ championship game is scheduled for Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.
The first semifinal in the boys’ division of the tournament will pit Stone, which knocked off North in the first round of the tournament, against Martin. MES beat South in its opening contest.
The other semifinal will have Homestead and Pleasant Hill battling it out at 7:30 p.m. Homestead beat Brown in its tourney opener, while Pleasant Hill advanced by knocking off Crab Orchard.
The boys’ championship game is slated for Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.
All semifinal and championship games will be played at Cumberland County High School.
