History was made Saturday morning, as the Martin Elementary Lady Eagles won their first county girls basketball championship since 2004.
No. 4 seed Martin defeated defending county champion and No. 3 overall seed Pleasant Hill 40-21 on their home floor for the win.
“This feels great,” said Martin head coach Tina Niles. “Martin has not brought home a championship in 17 years. Not playing it on our home floor was hard.
“I’ve had these eighth graders since they were in third grade,” Niles added. “It’s been an honor and privilege.”
Martin was led by Sydney Wilhite, who posted 17 points in the win. Wilhite hit four three-pointers in the win.
Martin grabbed an early lead, 13-8, after the first period and held a narrow 20-16 halftime advantage.
The Lady Eagles posted a strong third quarter, outscoring Pleasant Hill 16-2 in the period to lead 36-18 going into the fourth quarter.
Pleasant Hill made a push, but ultimately Martin finished strong to win the championship.
Lady Hornet Jaylin Hill posted eight points in the contest.
Pleasant Hill’s road to the championship game included a quarterfinal win over Crab Orchard and semifinal win at No. 2 North Cumberland.
For the Lady Hornets, the tournament ended with their second consecutive championship game appearance after losing four eighth graders the previous season.
Martin’s path to the championship included a 49-25 win over Homestead in the quarterfinals and a 39-34 overtime win at No. 1-seeded South Cumberland in the semifinal round.
“We played South on Thursday, and that was an excellent game,” Niles said. “Both teams fought hard. Being able to put a team like South out on their home floor was phenomenal. They played hard.”
The championship games bring an end to one of the most challenging elementary basketball seasons in years, as COVID-19 forced numerous cancelations, reschedules, reduced crowd sizes and saw the tournaments played at higher seeds’ home gyms rather than a host high school like years past.
2020-’21 was historic enough on its own, but now especially for Martin Elementary School.
Martin (40): Sydney Wilhite 17, Chelsea Authier 9, Aliyah Hawkins 8, Daminica Beal 4, Kaedinse Wilson 2, Abby Hazelton 2
Pleasant Hill (21): Jaylin Moore 8, Chloe Waldo 8, Lexi Carroll 6, Madison Worton 1
