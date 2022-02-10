Monday’s girls elementary county championship game was one of the best in recent memory, as the Martin Lady Eagles won a down-to-the-wire contest against the Homestead Lady Bulldogs, 34-33.
No 1-seeded Martin’s title gives them back-to-back championships. The Lady Eagles defeated Pleasant Hill in the 2021 title game.
“Sometimes it ain’t pretty,” said Martin girls coach Bryan Simmons. “This bunch of kids has more heart and fight than any group I’ve ever had. All we have to do is do us. We’ve been down by as many as 17 and come back and won.
“These girls have spent over 800 hours in the gym. People have no idea how much hard work they put in.”
Monday’s championship didn’t come without drama as Martin’s game-winning points came via two Daminica Beal free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining.
Beal was fouled on a baseline drive, setting up the shots.
“Coach has always told me just be you and smile,” said Beal on her thoughts as she stepped to the line. “I just knew I was going to hit them.”
Simmons shared Beal’s confidence.
“She looked at me and smiled, and I knew it was money,” he said.
Beal did just that, hitting both free throws to give Martin the 34-33 championship victory.
Martin was led in scoring by guard Sydney Wilhite with 14 points. Beal also hit double figures with 10.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Molly Neal recorded 10 points, followed by Lexi Clark and Ella Jane May with 8 points each.
It was Homestead who controlled the early portions of Monday’s game. Back-to-back baskets from Homestead’s Lexi and Lauren Clark pushed the Lady Bulldog lead to 19-9 with 3:02 remaining in the second period.
Martin stormed back in the final minutes before halftime, trimming their deficit to one possession at 19-16.
Homestead held a narrow lead until Martin’s Kaedinse Wilson scored on a transition layup to tie the game at 27 with 1:11 remaining in the third quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs regained a 31-29 lead on an Ella Jane May layup with 4:13 left. Homestead held that advantage until Martin’s Sydney Wilhite connected on a free throw to trim the deficit to one point, 31-30.
Homestead’s Molly Neal pushed her team’s lead out to 33-30 with 50 seconds left via a jump shot before Wilhite stepped up again, scoring with 19.1 seconds left to bring Martin within one again at 33-32.
The Lady Eagles forced a turnover on the ensuing possession, setting up Beal’s game-winning free throws and ultimately winning the county championship.
“They’re like family to me,” Beal said of her teammates. “They mean so much. This is a really close team.”
The championship is the sixth in the Martin girls program’s history and second consecutive.
Additional photos from the tournament are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com
Martin (34): Sydney Wilhite 14, Daminica Beal 10, Lexi Gordon 4, Kaedinse Wilson 2, Abby Hazelton 2, Carlie Killeen 2
Homestead (33): Molly Neal 10, Lexi Clark 8, Ella Jane May 8, Lauren Clark 6, Bryleigh Peterson 1
