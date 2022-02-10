An impressive season from the Homestead Bulldogs saw its final chapter written Monday night as HES cruised to a 50-28 county championship victory over Martin.
“It was something we talked about from the beginning; our goal was to win the county championship,” said Homestead head coach Jon Torres. “For that, we had to sacrifice and put a lot of effort into it.”
The title is Homestead’s first since 2015 and 13th in program history. The Bulldogs entered the tournament as the overall No. 1 seed.
Homestead center Noah Ledbetter controlled the paint, scoring 20 points in Monday’s championship. Guard Huston Torres also scored double figures with 14 points.
“We have a great group of five eighth-graders leaving us, and were led in that group by our center Noah Ledbetter and Solomon Sitton,” Torres said. “They put their foot forward every single day and held everybody to a high standard, because they knew it was their last run at this. They went home winners.”
For Martin, Andrew Dennis had 8 points, followed by Asher Mifflin with 7.
Monday’s championship game was controlled by the Bulldogs from the opening tip as they jumped out to a quick 10-2 lead five minutes into the first period.
“The fast start was very important,” Torres said. “We didn’t want to give them (Martin) any kind of hope. We know they’re very talented and have sacrificed just as much as we have.”
Homestead led 26-11 at halftime and controlled the third period to lead 46-20 going into the fourth quarter, where they won by a final score of 50-28.
More photos from Monday’s championship games are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Homestead (50): Noah Ledbetter 20, Huston Torres 14, Solomon Sitton 8, Shaeffer Sitton 6, Griffin Templeton 2
Martin (28): Andrew Dennis 8, Asher Mifflin 7, Max Vanwinkle 5, Kaleb Hawn 3, Degan Uribe 3, Jake Christopher 2
