A mere seven days ago, the sports world was running as normal.
The NBA was in the heart of the second half of its schedule, college conference basketball tournaments were ready to tip off, Major League Baseball spring training was underway in Florida and Arizona, and many others were on their standard schedule.
Then, over the course of three days, sports as we know it froze in its tracks due to COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.
The Ivy League canceled its postseason basketball tournament on Tuesday, March 10 which seemed to be an overreaction to the sports world at the time.
By Saturday night, no major sports leagues — college or professional — remained active in the United States.
NBA player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus the league learned Wednesday night, resulting in an almost-immediate shutdown of the NBA. Other organizations followed suit.
Here in Tennessee, the TSSAA suspended its state basketball tournaments, with Crossville’s Stone Memorial Lady Panthers preparing for their state semifinal matchup when the news broke.
The Tennessee Volunteers’ basketball season ended less than two hours before tipoff of their SEC tournament matchup with Alabama, with all of the Vols’ spring sports following behind.
The Memphis Grizzlies’ and Atlanta Braves’ seasons are suspended until further notice.
What does this mean for the sports world?
Nobody knows.
Most professional leagues are taking until the end of March to evaluate and plan for the future. The NCAA has shut down the end of winter and all upcoming spring sports entirely.
The TSSAA hasn’t completely shut down spring sports just yet, though Gov. Bill Lee has called on all school systems to close no later than March 20. With those closings, school athletic events are canceled.
Cumberland County schools have put their spring sports on hold.
The Crossville Chronicle will have up-to-date information posted online in regard to sports cancellations, postponements, and more that are relevant to Crossville and Cumberland County both in future issues and online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
