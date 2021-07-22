Cookeville Leisure Services is offering adult co-ed softball, volleyball and kickball leagues for the fall.
Registration for softball and volleyball is open through July 23.
Registration for kickball will be open Aug. 23-Sept. 10.
“We are excited to be able to increase our fall programming offerings with the addition of volleyball and with bringing kickball back,” Seth Bruton, Leisure Services athletic superintendent, said. “This is an opportunity to get together with teammates and sharpen your skills.”
Softball offerings include three leagues: men’s open on Mondays, Aug. 2-Sept. 20; co-ed recreational (competitive, experienced players), Tuesdays, Aug. 3-Sept. 21; and co-ed recreational social (non-competitive, novice players), Tuesday and Thursdays, Aug. 3-Sept. 23. Co-ed leagues are a seven-three ratio. Team fee is $400.
Co-ed volleyball is a four vs. four league with games on Tuesdays, Aug. 3-Sept. 28. Teams will consist of at least two men and two women, with a maximum of six players registered to each team. Team fee is $150.
Co-ed recreational kickball league games will be played Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 28-Oct. 26. Teams will follow a seven-three ratio. Team fee is $150.
Softball and kickball games will be played at Cane Creek SportsPlex, 2200 W. Jackson St. For registration information, call 931-520-5224.
Volleyball will be played at Cane Creek Gymnasium, 180 CC Camp Road. To learn more, call 931-526-9767.
