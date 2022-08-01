A record-setting Cumberland County High School athlete is taking his talents to the next level as Carson Conatser recently signed a track and field scholarship with Milligan University.
Conatser is set to compete in long and high jump for the Buffaloes.
“I’m very excited and ready to get there and get to work,” Conatser said. “I had plenty of options, but Milligan gave me a great offer, and I was ready to go.”
Located in Elizabethton, Milligan competes in the NAIA’s Appalachian Athletic Conference.
“They’ve got a beautiful campus, and their coaching staff is amazing,” Conatser said. “They really sold me.”
Conatser placed third in the TSSAA state track and field high jump and seventh in long jump. He holds the CCHS school record in long jump.
“It was amazing to finish third in state in high jump and seventh in long jump,” he said. “It was a good note to end on.”
“It’s a wrap-up to a great season we’ve had,” said CCHS track and field coach Stuart Bowen. “We’re so proud and happy for Carson. Milligan is a wonderful university that will give him a lot of opportunity. We think he’s going to excel there as an athlete and a student.”
Conatser came to CCHS track as a sophomore high jumper.
“When Carson first came out as a sophomore, he was mostly a high-jumper and had never tried long jump,” Bowen added. “His junior year, we let him try some long jump, and he popped out a few big jumps. He’s worked really hard. Carson has put a lot of technique to his raw ability.”
Conatser already has goals set for the coming season.
“I’m planning on getting my numbers up this year,” Conatser added. “I’m hoping to be jumping 6-foot-8 [inches] by next year. It’s all fundamentals once you get up to those heights.”
Conatser’s journey to college athletics wasn’t on his own.
“My parents, coaches, all my friends and all the people putting me out there,” he said of people to thank.
While at Milligan, Conatser has an idea of what he wants to study.
“Business administration,” he said on his major. “I’m not quite sure, though. I’m planning on opening a business when I’m older. Not sure what in yet.”
CCHS track and field is seeing continued growth thanks in part to Conatser.
“We’re really excited,” Bowen said. “This has been a building project and have great kids here. That’s started to show through. We’ve come a long way, and have a lot of younger kids.”
Conatser’s advice to younger athletes looking to sign a college scholarship is simple: “Give it your all and stay in school. Don’t be out doing bad things.”
