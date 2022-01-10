Alabama and Georgia face off again tonight for the College Football Playoff national championship, leaving Tennessee fans in a predicament: who should we want to win?
Two of your three rivals (if we can even call Alabama a rival anymore) facing off for the national championship isn't ideal, but it's the reality we Vols fans endure.
When it comes to tonight's rooting interest, it's quite simple.
NEITHER.
You don't have to cheer for a team you don't like just because they're playing another team you also don't like. I'll be watching the game, of course, but you certainly won't see me cheering at any point.
I ultimately care what outcome is better for Tennessee. Neither team winning is a good outcome for the boys in orange, but one is certainly worse.
Georgia winning tonight is exponentially worse than Alabama.
Let's be honest, what's another Alabama title going to change? They've won so many titles recently that one more doesn't change that dynamic in the least.
Georgia, though.
The 'Dawgs haven't won a national championship since 1980. The same year the U.S. beat the Soviet Union in the "Miracle on Ice"; Mount St. Helens erupted; a new car cost $7,200; and Jimmy Carter was in his last days of his presidency.
Georgia has owned the Vols in football recently, with Tennessee's only rebuttal being the Dawgs' long title drought. UGA winning it all would leave Tennessee staring down a defending national champion Georgia and an Alabama team that's won six titles since 2009.
Not to mention UGA coach Kirby Smart would be pulling in more five star recruits than before with the championship bling on his finger.
I'll be tuned in tonight watching like most people, but you won't catch me cheering for either team.
